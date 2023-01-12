AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

‘Boy Meet’s World’ star Ben Savage engaged to girlfriend Tessa Angermeier

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con

Call it boy meets fiancée. Boy Meet’s World‘s Ben Savage has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Tessa Angermeier.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor, 42, shared a photo of the couple posing together in front of a lake with Angermeier’s left hand on display with a ring on that finger.

“The best is yet to come,” Savage captioned the snapshot.

Although there was no explicit mention of a proposal, many flooded to the comments to celebrate the twosome.

Danica McKeller, who starred in The Wonder Years with Savage’s brother, Fred, wrote, “Congratulations!!” followed by several heart-eye emojis. Meanwhile, Arielle Kebbel left a trio of red heart emojis under the post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

'The Good Lawyer': Felicity Huffman books first role after college admissions scandal

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Felicity Huffman is headed back to TV for her first role since serving prison time in 2019 in connection with a widely publicized college admissions scandal. ABC announced Wednesday that the Desperate Housewives alumna is set to star alongside Nancy Drew actress Kennedy McMann in an embedded pilot episode of The Good Doctor for a potential spinoff called The Good Lawyer.

todayJanuary 12, 2023

