Rev Rock Report

Brian May pays tribute to “Bohemian Rhapsody” video director Bruce Gowers, who died Sunday

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
Hollywood Records/EMI

Bruce Gowers, the man behind Queen’s iconic video for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” passed away Sunday in California at the age of 82. Queen’s Brian May is now paying his respects. 

“Bruce was, of course, the architect of our ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ video, and quite a few others as well,” Sir Brian said, according to BBC News. “He will be sadly missed in the rock community, and certainly never forgotten. We send deepest condolences to his family.” 

In addition to “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Gowers directed videos for Rod Stewart’s “Hot Legs,” Michael Jackson’s “Rock With You,” Prince’s “1999,” Rush’s “Limelight,” The Rolling Stones’ “Fool To Cry” and more. He also won a Grammy for directing the video for Huey Lewis & The News’ 1985 hit “The Heart of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Besides music videos, Gowers directed the hit talent competition American Idol for nine seasons, for which he won an Emmy as Best Musical Variety Director in 2009. He also produced the Emmy Awards, People’s Choice Awards, MTV Movie Awards and MTV Music Video Awards, among other specials.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

