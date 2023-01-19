AD
Brokenhearted on Valentine’s Day? There’s a Taylor Swift bar you should check out

todayJanuary 19, 2023

Background
ABC

If you want to avoid spending Valentine’s Day miserable and alone, then you should check out this Taylor Swift-themed heartbreak bar.

The pop-up, called Bad Blood Chicago, will open in Illinois on February 3 and serve up “cocktails, singing, and memory-making.” The organizers definitely brought the puns when listing off all the fun things guests can enjoy.

“Whether you want to sing about your lover, those who were never yours, those you’re never getting back together with, or those who still have your scarf, this is the perfect place for you,” the event teases.

The venue will provide photo ops and tarot card readings, and also have a “Shake It Off Wheel of Cocktails” for those indecisive guests.

Reservations are required and will cost you $22 a pop. The event will offer bookings that last 90 minutes per party and run through February 26.

Last but not least, while the bar’s theme is inspired by the pop star, the organizers stressed on their website via bold letters, “Taylor will not be there.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

