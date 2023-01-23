AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Brooks & Dunn bring Scotty McCreery along for the latest leg of their Reboot Tour

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Brooks & Dunn will keep their Reboot Tour rolling into 2023, with Scotty McCreery opening all the dates.

“Last year, you all reminded us just how much fun it is to walk out on that stage and share the night with ya!” Kix Brooks says. “We love what we do, but we’re just surfing your wave … can’t wait!!”  

“The Brooks and Dunn posse rides again,” Ronnie Dunn adds. “More excited to hit the big stage as we ever have been! Unbelievable band of friends … annnnnd YOU! Together, let’s rock the house!!”

Scotty calls the gig “a dream come true.” 

The trek kicks off May 4 in Kansas City, Missouri, and wraps June 17 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Tickets go on sale this Friday. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

james-taylor,-pat-benatar-&-more-set-for-love-rocks-nyc-benefit-concert
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

James Taylor, Pat Benatar & more set for Love Rocks NYC benefit concert

Xavi Torrent/Getty Images James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are among the stars headlining the seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, scheduled for March 9 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. Other artists on the bill include Sheryl Crow, the John Mayer Trio, R&B legend Mavis Staples, alt-rocker St. Vincent, blues/rock singer/guitarist Gary Clark Jr., singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Stephen Marley.  Stephen Colbert, Bravo's Andy Cohen, Saturday Night Live legend Chevy Chase and comedian/actress Phoebe Robinson will also appear at the event.  The […]

todayJanuary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%