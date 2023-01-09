Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band begin tour rehearsals

Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We are less than a month away from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicking off their North American tour, and the band has taken their first steps toward getting ready. According to posts by E Street Band members Steven Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, rehearsals for the trek started Monday.

“so it begins,” Nils tweeted along with a photo of his instruments. “Off to play in greatest band in the land. let’s rock.” He tagged The Boss in the post.

Little Steven also confirmed the rehearsal news. A fan asked, “can you give us an update on how rehearsals are going?” He joked, “So far they have been flawless perfection!” He added, “(We begin on Monday).”

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s tour, their first since 2016, kicks off February 1 in Tampa, Florida, with U.S. dates running through April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.