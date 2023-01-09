AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band begin tour rehearsals

todayJanuary 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We are less than a month away from Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band kicking off their North American tour, and the band has taken their first steps toward getting ready. According to posts by E Street Band members Steven Van Zandt and Nils Lofgren, rehearsals for the trek started Monday.

“so it begins,” Nils tweeted along with a photo of his instruments. “Off to play in greatest band in the land. let’s rock.” He tagged The Boss in the post.

Little Steven also confirmed the rehearsal news. A fan asked, “can you give us an update on how rehearsals are going?” He joked, “So far they have been flawless perfection!” He added, “(We begin on Monday).”

Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band’s tour, their first since 2016, kicks off February 1 in Tampa, Florida, with U.S. dates running through April 14 in Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

newport-news-school-shooting:-6-year-old’s-mom-bought-gun-legally;-boy-put-it-in-backpack,-brought-to-class
insert_link

National News

Newport News school shooting: 6-year-old’s mom bought gun legally; boy put it in backpack, brought to class

(NEWPORT NEWS, Va.) -- A 6-year-old student took a handgun from his home, put it in his backpack and brought it to his Newport News, Virginia, elementary school where he allegedly shot and injured a teacher, according to police. Police have interviewed the 6-year-old and his mother in the wake of Friday's shooting at Richneck Elementary School and determined the gun was legally purchased by the boy's mother, Newport News […]

todayJanuary 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%