Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

AD

(CINCINNATI, Ohio) — Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday night after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Bengals in Cincinnati, and the game has been postponed.

Hamlin, 24, is currently hospitalized in critical condition, the National Football League said in a statement.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition,” the NFL said. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game,” the league added.

Hamlin was down for at least 15 minutes. Paramedics were seen administering CPR as players from both teams gathered around at midfield, some openly weeping.

Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, and both teams have gone back to their locker rooms.

The safety was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar,” the team tweeted.

Several NFL teams also tweeted that they were sending their prayers to Hamlin, his family and the Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, “Praying hard.. please be okay man.”

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted: “The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please.”

“The entire City of Cincinnati is sending all of our prayers to Damar Hamlin right now. Our hearts are with you, your family and your friends,” the mayor of Cincinnati, Aftab Pureval, wrote.

In the time since Hamlin collapsed on the field, a toy drive on GoFundMe he organized in 2020 saw donations pouring in — topping more than $1.5 million as of late Monday night, with an initial goal of $2,500. ABC has verified with GoFundMe officials that the page was originally started by Hamlin.

This is a developing story. Please check back up for updates.

ABC News’ Will Reeve and Luke Barr contributed to this report.