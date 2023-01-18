AD
Rev Rock Report

Bush announces livestream of upcoming Los Angeles show

todayJanuary 18, 2023

ABC

Bush has announced a livestream of the band’s upcoming show in Los Angeles, taking place January 29.

You can tune in to watch beginning at 9:15 p.m. PT via the streaming platform Veeps. For more info, visit Bush.Veeps.com.

The LA concert is the second date on Bush’s headlining U.S. tour, which kicks off January 28 in Reno, Nevada. Gavin Rossdale and company will be supporting their new album, The Art of Survival, which features the single “More Than Machines.”

“We wanted to do some shows where we could get close to the die-hard Bush fans again,” Rossdale said of the tour.

The bill for the tour will also feature Alice in ChainsJerry Cantrell, Silversun Pickups, Candlebox and Starcrawler on select dates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

