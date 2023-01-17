AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“Can this honestly get any better?”: Selena Gomez reveals Meryl Streep has joined ‘Only Murders in the Building’

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In a behind-the-scenes post to Instagram, Selena Gomez revealed that none other than Oscar winner Meryl Streep has joined the cast of Hulu’s hit Only Murders in the Building.

The bit opens with Selena flanked by cast members Steve Martin and Martin Short. “What are we shooting?” she asks, smiling, before answering: “Season 3!”

“The gang is back,” she continues, panning her selfie video to reveal fellow cast member Andrea Martin waving her hellos.

“Can this honestly get any better?” Selena asks, to which another pan reveals Paul Rudd, who says, “Well, I do think it can get a little bit better.”

Selena answers, “What do you mean?” before Streep pops up behind her.

“Steve, do you need a pillow?” she asks Martin, who graciously accepts some support behind his back. “Marty, do you need anything?” the legendary actress asks, to which Short replies, “Just the tea I asked for a half hour ago.”

Selena says she’s fine, then finishes the video with a genuine OMG face.

There’s no debut date yet for the third season of the Emmy-nominated show, but it should drop later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-jennifer-lopez,-christina-aguilera,-kelly-clarkson,-gavin-degraw-and-dua-lipa
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin DeGraw and Dua Lipa

Jennifer Lopez claims she was supposed to take part in that now infamous VMAs kiss with Madonna — not Christina Aguilera. She told E! News she was invited to perform at the 2003 VMAs with Madge and Britney Spears, but she was busy shooting a movie, "So they got Christina to do it." Speaking of Christina, she will be joining Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, En Vogue, Blackstreet and other throwback artists for Usher's Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 6. Tickets […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%