    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Can we BE any more in love? Brach’s introduces ‘Friends’-themed candy hearts

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Courtesy Brach’s

In celebration of Valentine’s Day, and the Friends episode “The One with the Candy Hearts,” confectioner Brach’s has announced a limited-edition collabo for its classic candy hearts.

The Friends Conversation Hearts feature 26 iconic quotes from the beloved sitcom, including “PIVOT,” “Ur My LBSTR,” “MOO POINT” and, if things go wrong, of course, “ON A BREAK.”

The candies come in watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, pineapple, cherry and orange flavors.

In its announcement, Brach’s said, “Friends is an iconic pop culture representation of friendships, so it was a natural collaboration to team up for friends and families to enjoy this Valentine’s Day.”

Of course, the candy company’s traditional hearts will also on sale for V-Day.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

