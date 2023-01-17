AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Caron Nazario, Army lieutenant pepper-sprayed by police, awarded $3,685 in lawsuit

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(WINDSOR, Va.) — A Black soldier in uniform who was pepper-sprayed in his car by Virginia police officers during a traffic stop has been awarded less than $4,000 in a million-dollar lawsuit against the two officers.

The jury awarded 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario a total of $3,685 in the lawsuit against Windsor, Virginia, police officers Joe Gutierrez and Daniel Crocker.

The officers faced four counts: assault, battery, false imprisonment and illegal search.

Gutierrez was ordered to pay $2,685 in damages, no malice, under liability for assault. He was cleared of all other charges.

Crocker was liable for an illegal search, no malice. He was ordered to pay $1,000 in damages. He was cleared of all other charges.

Nazario’s lawyer, Tom Roberts, said it was a “sad day” and that the verdicts fail to send the message to other police officers that “this conduct is unacceptable.”

“It is open season on citizens in Virginia and across the county,” Roberts said in a statement. “Citizens will not rest assured that scenes like this are not repeated with impunity.

The officers pulled over Nazario on the evening of Dec. 5, 2020. Body camera footage showed Gutierrez pepper spray Nazario when he would not get out of the car.

One of the officers wrote in the police report that Nazario eluded police because he didn’t stop right away. Nazario stated that he wanted to pull over in a well-lit area.

“I’m honestly afraid to get out,” Nazario said during the traffic stop.

“Yeah, you should be,” Gutierrez replied.

Police said they pulled him over for not having a visible rear license plate, but in the footage, a temporary license plate can be seen in the rear window of Nazario’s then-new SUV. Nazario was not charged in the incident.

Gutierrez was fired by the Windsor Police Department in 2021 for not following department policy during the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

husband-charged-with-murder-of-missing-massachusetts-mom-of-3:-prosecutors
insert_link

National News

Husband charged with murder of missing Massachusetts mom of 3: Prosecutors

Ana Walshe / Facebook (NEW YORK) -- The husband of Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother of three who has been missing for more than two weeks, has been charged with her murder, according to a warrant issued from Quincy District Court on Tuesday. Brian Walshe is scheduled to be arraigned on the charge on Wednesday, according to the district attorney’s office in Norfolk County. Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined […]

todayJanuary 17, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%