Listeners:

Top listeners:

Mike FM Music News

Charlie Puth, John Legend, Pentatonix and more to perform at ‘A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys’

todayJanuary 26, 2023

ABC

Because everyone’s in town for the Grammys anyway, the CBS TV special A Grammy Salute to The Beach Boys has attracted a star-studded lineup for its taping three days later.

Tickets for the February 8 taping, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, are on sale now. If you buy one, you’ll see PentatonixCharlie Puth and John Legend take the stage to pay tribute to the iconic group behind classics like “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” and “I Get Around.”

Norah JonesHansonMichael McDonaldLeAnn Rimes, and country groups Lady A and Little Big Town are also on the bill, as are rockers BeckFall Out BoyWeezer and Mumford & Sons.

If you’re not going to be in the area, you can always wait to watch the special when it airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

