Buck Country Music News

Chase Rice tackles mental health struggles in dramatic “Bench Seat” video

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Kaiser Cunningham

Chase Rice‘s new song, “Bench Seat” — and its accompanying video — were inspired by a friend who was going through a tough time.

“My buddy was in a really dark place, to the point where he was ready to end his own life,” he explains. “It took a lot for him to take me back to that moment, but when he told me what stopped him it stopped me in my tracks: his dog came and laid his head on his lap, and that connection saved him.”

The music video is essentially a short film that tackles addiction, substance abuse and self-harm, and even comes with a warning that it’s only meant for mature audiences.

“For the first time in my career, I could envision the whole video as I was writing the song,” Chase recalls. “I wanted to shine a light on the topic of mental health because this is something that makes way too many people feel alone and especially when addiction becomes part of the picture, one bad moment can have horrible consequences.”

Chase is also taking the opportunity to encourage anyone who’s struggling to visit WannaTalkAboutIt.com or call or text 988 if in crisis.

“Bench Seat” is one of only three solo writes on Chase’s I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell album, which comes out February 10.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

