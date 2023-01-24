AD
Chris Stapleton set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII

todayJanuary 24, 2023

ABC

Chris Stapleton is set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on Sunday, February 12. 

CODA Oscar winner Troy Kotsur will perform alongside him, doing “The Star Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language. At the same time, the U.S. Navy will pay tribute to 50 years of women in flight with a flyover, including female aviators as part of the formation. 

R&B hitmaker Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful,” while Abbott Elementary’Sheryl Lee Ralph will do “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” 

As previously announced, Rihanna will perform the halftime show. You can watch all the festivities next month on FOX.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

