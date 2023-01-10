AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

‘Company’s Comin” to pay tribute to Leslie Jordan at the Opry House

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Platoon

A who’s-who of stars from the world of music and comedy will pay tribute to Leslie Jordan next month during a special benefit at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. 

Maren MorrisBrothers OsborneAshley McBrydeJelly Roll, rocker Eddie Vedder and more are set to perform. Leslie’s Call Me Kat co-stars Mayim Bialik and Cheyenne Jackson will make special appearances, as well as actors Jim Parsons and Max Greenfield, plus comedian Margaret Cho.

Presales for the February 19 show start this Friday, with proceeds going to EB Research Partnership, one of the actor’s favorite causes. 

Leslie died unexpectedly last October while still promoting his 2021 collaborative country/gospel album, Company’s Comin’. Just last week, Dolly Parton was part of FOX’s tribute episode to the Tennessee native on his sitcom Call Me Kat.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

u2-announces-new-album,-‘songs-of-surrender,’-dropping-march-17
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

U2 announces new album, ‘Songs of Surrender,’ dropping March 17

Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images U2 is set to release a new album of old material. The Irish rockers just announced they're dropping Songs Of Surrender, featuring “40 Songs. Reimagined and rerecorded,” on March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. The album appears to be inspired by Bono’s recently released biography, Surrender: 40 Songs; One Story. Based on the clip of “Beautiful Day” they shared with the announcement, it will feature reworked versions of U2 classics. […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%