National News

Coyotes in Idaho chasing skiers, 1 woman bitten: Officials

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Stu Smith/500px/Getty Images

(SANDPOINT, Idaho) — Idaho Fish and Game officials are hunting for answers about why coyotes have been chasing skiers at a resort, even biting one person.

Officials received reports this month that coyotes seen on Schweitzer Mountain Ski Resort in North Idaho were chasing skiers as they skied down the slopes in what they describe as “highly unusual coyote behavior.”

One woman suffered minor injuries after a coyote bit her, officials said.

Workers from Idaho Fish and Game and resort staff are working together on a plan to trap and kill the coyotes in the interest of public safety.

Officials said the coyotes are exhibiting unusual behavior because they appear during the day, with two being spotted wandering a business district near downtown Sandpoint, located nearly 500 miles north of Boise.

Officials said that one of the coyotes was captured and killed, while the other remains on the loose.

Coyotes are nocturnal animals and are not usually comfortable around people, making recent incidents unusual, Idaho Fish and Game said.

While an official cause of their behavior is unknown, officials said that it’s unlikely the coyotes have rabies and are most likely acting peculiarly because humans are feeding them.

“When wild animals become habituated to human presence or food sources, they can behave uncharacteristically and become dangerous to people,” Idaho Fish and Game said on its website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

