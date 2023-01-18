DA to reveal possible charges in fatal shooting on set of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ on Thursday

A decision on whether any charges will be filed in the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin‘s film Rust will be revealed on Thursday.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday in a written statement shared with media, their office said.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the first judicial district attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.

Carmack-Altwies’ office said in October she would conduct a “thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges” following a yearlong sheriff’s office investigation into the on-set shooting.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the Western when she was accidentally shot and killed by the film’s star, Baldwin, while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver on set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.