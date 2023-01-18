AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

DA to reveal possible charges in fatal shooting on set of Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ on Thursday

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD

A decision on whether any charges will be filed in the 2021 fatal shooting on the New Mexico set of Alec Baldwin‘s film Rust will be revealed on Thursday.

Santa Fe First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies and special prosecutor Andrea Reeb will announce their decision at 9 a.m. local time on Thursday in a written statement shared with media, their office said.

“Regardless of the District Attorney’s decision, the announcement will be a solemn occasion, made in a manner keeping with the office’s commitment to upholding the integrity of the judicial process and respecting the victim’s family,” Heather Brewer, spokesperson for the office of the first judicial district attorney, said in a statement Wednesday.

Carmack-Altwies’ office said in October she would conduct a “thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges” following a yearlong sheriff’s office investigation into the on-set shooting.

Halyna Hutchins, 42, was working as a cinematographer on the Western when she was accidentally shot and killed by the film’s star, Baldwin, while he was practicing using a Colt .45 revolver on set. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

senate-antitrust-committee-gets-a-date-for-ticketmaster-hearing-following-taylor-swift-debacle
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Senate antitrust committee gets a date for Ticketmaster hearing following Taylor Swift debacle

ABC A date has been set for the upcoming hearing for Ticketmaster after senators wanted to investigate the alleged monopoly critics say Ticketmaster has on the ticketing industry. ﻿Billboard ﻿reports that hearing will be held on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. ET and has been titled "That’s The Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment." In addition to looking into the ticketing industry's alleged monopoly, the senators will investigate what went […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%