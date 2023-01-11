David Bowie’s wife and daughter pay tribute on the seventh anniversary of his death

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tuesday marked seven years since David Bowie passed away after a private battle with cancer, and both his wife, Iman, and their 22-year-old daughter, Alexandria ‘Lexi’ Zahra Jones, marked the day with tributes on social media.

Lexi shared video of them playing keyboards together when she was young, along with a childhood photo, writing, “7 years ago today. I miss you ❤️ .”

Her mom, Iman, also marked the day with a post, sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo of them and writing, “January 10th. For a couple of moments in the immensity of time, we were one,” with #EternalLove#BowieForever.

Bowie died of liver cancer on January 10, 2016, 18 months after being diagnosed with the disease. He never publicly disclosed his illness.