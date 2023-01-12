AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s musical about Imelda Marcos gets Broadway run

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A new musical with a score by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim is headed to Broadway later this year, Variety reports.

Hear Lies Love, which originally played at New York’s Public Theatre 10 years ago, and had runs in London and Seattle, is described as a “disco pop” musical that puts audiences in an immersive setting. Its story is a dramatic telling of the Philippines’ former first lady Imleda Marcos‘ rise to power and then her hard downfall.

The musical will begin preview performances at the Broadway Theatre on June 17 and then open July 20. 

The immersive nature of the show has been an issue with making it to Broadway, but according to the announcement, the plan is to “transform the venue’s traditional proscenium floor space into a dance club environment, where audiences will stand and move with the actors.” Because of this, fans will be able to buy both standing and seating options to see the show.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

geena-davis-recalls-“literally-shaking”-after-alleged-on-set-bullying-from-bill-murray
insert_link

Entertainment News

Geena Davis recalls “literally shaking” after alleged on-set bullying from Bill Murray

Good Morning America (NOTE LANGUAGE) As reported last October, Oscar winner Geena Davis detailed in her memoir Dying of Politeness the harassment she allegedly experienced from her Quick Change co-star Bill Murray. In a new installment of the On With Kara Swisher podcast, Davis reiterated the claims, recalling Murray's insistence that he try a body massager on her. "I'm like, 'No, no, no thank you,' and he keeps at it," […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%