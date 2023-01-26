David Crosby’s ‘Live at the Capitol Theatre’ album sells out

Maxine Evans/BMG

The death of David Crosby last week has sparked renewed interest in his work, including his first-ever live album, David Crosby & The Lighthouse Band Live at the Capitol Theatre, which was released in December.

The vinyl release has now sold out, with BMG announcing that it is working on a repressing to make more available.

The album, recorded in December 2018 at the Port Chester, New York, theater, reached number three on the iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart and made it to 51 on the overall Albums chart.

In discussing the show that’s featured on the album, Crosby told Relix in what turned out to be one of his final interviews, “We were feeling very confident. The tour had been a success, this was the last show and we’d sold it out.” He added, “Everything had been building toward what ended up being one of those magical nights.”