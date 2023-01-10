AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

DC man shoots, kills 13-year-old accused of breaking into vehicles: Police

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Washington, D.C., man fatally shot a 13-year-old boy early Saturday morning, whom he said was breaking into vehicles in his neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified the deceased teenager as Karon Blake of Northeast D.C.

The MPD and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene at 3:55 a.m. after responding to a call of a shooting, where they discovered Karon suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the police report.

D.C. Fire and EMS transferred Karon to an area children’s hospital, where he was pronounced dead after attempts to save his life were unsuccessful, police said.

According to MPD detectives, the alleged shooter heard noises outside his home and noticed someone trying to break into vehicles shortly before 4 a.m. ET on Saturday.

The unidentified resident went outside with his registered firearm to investigate when he and Karon had some sort of interaction, resulting in the man shooting the 13-year-old boy, according to the report.

MPD did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

“I again wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of Karon Blake. He was a son, brother, friend and student who should still be here,” Ward 5 Council Member Zachary Parker told ABC News in a statement. “I am deeply saddened and outraged by Karon’s killing.”

The alleged shooter has not been charged with a crime or identified, but detectives from MPD and the U.S. Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident for any potential charges, according to the police report.

“No car or material possession is worth a life — under any circumstances,” Parker said. “I join Ward 5 residents in calling on the Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to hold accountable the individual who took Karon’s life.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

california-storms-live-updates:-192,000-without-power-as-severe-weather-pounds-state
insert_link

National News

California storms live updates: 192,000 without power as severe weather pounds state

Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- Dangerously stormy weather continues to wallop California, drenching the drought-stricken state with a sudden and near constant onslaught of rain and snow, leaving a trail of destruction. The National Weather Service has warned of a "relentless parade of atmospheric rivers" in the West Coast over the coming week. President Joe Biden has issued an emergency declaration for California, ordering […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%