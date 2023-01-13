AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dead & Company, Santana & more set for 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The lineup for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been announced, and it looks like it will be jam-packed with plenty of great music. 

The 52nd annual Jazz Fest is set to take place at the New Orleans Fair Grounds over two weekends from April 28 to May 7. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Steve Miller BandTedeschi Trucks Band and more are confirmed for the first weekend, with Dead & Company, Santana, Melissa Etheridge, John Hiatt and the Goners, Buddy Guy and others playing weekend two. 

Other artists on this year’s bill include Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers and H.E.R.

Weekend passes are currently on sale, with single-day tickets going on sale in the coming weeks. More information on tickets and the complete lineup can be found here.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

stevie-wonder-reflects-on-relationship-with-jeff-beck
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Stevie Wonder reflects on relationship with Jeff Beck

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Stevie Wonder has paid tribute to guitar legend Jeff Beck, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 78. “He was a great soul who did great music,” Wonder told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.” Wonder and Beck met in 1972 as Wonder was recording Talking Book, the follow-up to his classic Music of […]

todayJanuary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%