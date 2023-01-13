Dead & Company, Santana & more set for 2023 New Orleans Jazz Fest

Courtesy of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The lineup for the 2023 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival has been announced, and it looks like it will be jam-packed with plenty of great music.

The 52nd annual Jazz Fest is set to take place at the New Orleans Fair Grounds over two weekends from April 28 to May 7. Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Steve Miller Band, Tedeschi Trucks Band and more are confirmed for the first weekend, with Dead & Company, Santana, Melissa Etheridge, John Hiatt and the Goners, Buddy Guy and others playing weekend two.

Other artists on this year’s bill include Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, Mumford and Sons, The Lumineers and H.E.R.

Weekend passes are currently on sale, with single-day tickets going on sale in the coming weeks. More information on tickets and the complete lineup can be found here.