Death of school teacher after LAPD Taser incident, arrest: The complete timeline of events

AD

(LOS ANGELES) — There are growing demands for answers over the death of a 31-year-old Washington D.C. teacher hours after he was repeatedly shocked by a Los Angeles Police Department Taser during an arrest that was filmed on a police body camera.

Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died at a hospital on Jan. 3 about four and a half hours after he was shocked, police allege.

Anderson, while visiting L.A., was stopped by an LAPD motorcycle officer when witnesses flagged down the officer about a traffic accident. Initially, Anderson appeared to have been a witness running in the street, but others in the area pointed toward him as causing the accident, police body camera footage showed.

The police allege he tried to steal another vehicle and ran away. Los Angeles Fire Department medics took Anderson to a hospital where police said he later had a “medical emergency” and died.

In an interview with ABC News, Cullors said Anderson was a teacher, father and a beloved family member.

“Nobody deserves to die at the hands of the state period,” she told ABC News. “There’s so many ways to prevent death. We’re supposed to be a society that believes in life, that believes human beings being able to live long, healthy lives. My cousin deserves that.”

The LAPD reported cocaine and marijuana were found in Anderson’s blood, however, the Los Angeles County Coroner has yet to rule on the cause of Anderson’s death.

A coroner’s investigation is underway to determine if it was the Taser, the drugs, or something else that caused him to die close to five hours after the struggle with police.

The LAPD is conducting its own investigation into the use of force and released some of the footage captured by the body camera.

Here is a timeline of what has been revealed about the Jan. 3 encounter, all times are Pacific.

3:35 p.m. – A motorcycle officer was flagged down by witnesses for a traffic collision at Lincoln Blvd and Venice Blvd. He first encounters a man running in the street who initially appeared to be a witness, but was determined to have been Keenan Anderson, who victims of the accident claimed was the suspect.

Anderson was seen on video allegedly behaving erratically and saying things about people being after him. The motorcycle officer puts out a radio call for a traffic collision and reports it’s a possible DUI. Police allege the accident investigation showed Anderson caused the collision, committed felony hit and run by running away from the scene and tried to steal another car after the crash.

3:37 p.m. – The officer orders Anderson to sit on the curb. Anderson says that somebody is trying to kill him and says other things like “I didn’t mean to.” Anderson initially complies with the officer, but then ignores the officer’s orders, keeps talking and moving around. The officer then requests additional units.

The body camera footage advances seven minutes.

3:44 p.m. – Anderson is still talking to the officer and moving around saying he needs water. The officer says he will get him water. Anderson talks about wanting to be seen and then runs away from the officer and out into traffic. The officer asks him to come back, but Anderson runs away.

3:45 p.m. – The officer takes a much more assertive stance as he chases after Anderson on his motorcycle and orders him down on the ground. Other officers see what is unfolding and come to the motorcycle officer’s aid.

3:46 p.m. – A Taser is deployed after a struggle with Anderson and officers following multiple orders for Anderson to comply or be tased. An officer has his elbow on Anderson’s collarbone and neck area. Another officer alerts the first officer about the location of where his elbow is. Anderson then says “He’s trying to George Floyd me,” shortly before the Taser is deployed. The struggle continues.

3:47 p.m. – As the Taser is used things begin to slow. Anderson says “I’m not resisting” and he’s placed into handcuffs as the officer deploys the Taser directly onto the back of Anderson, not using the probes.

3:49 p.m. – In handcuffs and on the ground awaiting medics, Anderson continues yelling, at one point saying, “They think I killed C Lo.”

3:57 p.m. – LAFD medics put Anderson on a stretcher for medical evaluation and he is taken to a hospital. Anderson appears awake and sitting up on the stretcher in the body camera video.

About four and a half hours later, the LAPD alleged Anderson had a “medical emergency” at the hospital and died.