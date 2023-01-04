AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Dee Snider says Robert Plant & Ronnie James Dio are “great singers” but not “great frontmen”

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Background
share close
AD
José Luis Quintana/Getty Images

Dee Snider has angered some folks on Twitter with his opinions on what makes a great frontman.

The debate started after the Twisted Sister frontman shared his admiration for drummer Cozy Powell, who was bandmates with Ronnie James Dio in Rainbow and also played on Robert Plant’s debut solo album, Pictures at Eleven. Snider’s post prompted a fan to praise Dio as the “2nd best frontman in the history of rock, just barely behind Freddie (Mercury),” an opinion Snider did not agree with.

“You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman & a great singer,” Snider replied. “Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage & sang. Freddie was an amazing singer AND frontman.”

When another chimed in that Plant was the “quintessential rock frontman,” Snider also had thoughts, noting, “I’m a HUGE Plant fan vocally…but he showed me nothing as a performer. Looked amazing, great hair…stood on stage with one hand raised and sang his a** off. Not a frontman in my opinion.”

As for who Snider thinks are great frontmen, he wrote, “My frontmen are all over the stage and interact with the crowd. Showmen. Think David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Mick Jagger, Freddy Mercury, Axl Rose…the list goes on.”

Finally he explained, “I knew this would upset people. I am NOT saying that Dio, Plant etc, don’t have stage presence. They have it in SPADES! But they are not performers.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

what-are-atmospheric-rivers?-how-climate-change-impacts-the-storms-they-produce
insert_link

National News

What are atmospheric rivers? How climate change impacts the storms they produce

(NEW YORK) -- California has been experiencing a weather whiplash in the form of extreme floods that contrast a decadeslong megadrought that has plagued the region, and climate change may be to blame, environmental experts said. Officials warned in early December that drought conditions were prompting mandatory water restrictions across the West Coast. But by the end of the month, major storms delivered record rainfall and intense flash flooding that […]

todayJanuary 4, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%