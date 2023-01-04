Dee Snider says Robert Plant & Ronnie James Dio are “great singers” but not “great frontmen”

José Luis Quintana/Getty Images

Dee Snider has angered some folks on Twitter with his opinions on what makes a great frontman.

The debate started after the Twisted Sister frontman shared his admiration for drummer Cozy Powell, who was bandmates with Ronnie James Dio in Rainbow and also played on Robert Plant’s debut solo album, Pictures at Eleven. Snider’s post prompted a fan to praise Dio as the “2nd best frontman in the history of rock, just barely behind Freddie (Mercury),” an opinion Snider did not agree with.

“You are confusing singing with performing. There is a huge difference between a great frontman & a great singer,” Snider replied. “Ronnie was one of the greatest singers of all time, but as a frontman, he pretty much just stood on stage & sang. Freddie was an amazing singer AND frontman.”

When another chimed in that Plant was the “quintessential rock frontman,” Snider also had thoughts, noting, “I’m a HUGE Plant fan vocally…but he showed me nothing as a performer. Looked amazing, great hair…stood on stage with one hand raised and sang his a** off. Not a frontman in my opinion.”

As for who Snider thinks are great frontmen, he wrote, “My frontmen are all over the stage and interact with the crowd. Showmen. Think David Lee Roth, Paul Stanley, Mick Jagger, Freddy Mercury, Axl Rose…the list goes on.”

Finally he explained, “I knew this would upset people. I am NOT saying that Dio, Plant etc, don’t have stage presence. They have it in SPADES! But they are not performers.”