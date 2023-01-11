AD
Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen to make art gallery appearance ahead of New Jersey show

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Wentworth Gallery

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen is taking a short break from rocking with the band to help share his art.

The drummer is set to appear at the Wentworth Galleries inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on February 11 to support his latest collection. The appearance will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ahead of Def Leppard’s second of two shows with Mötley Crüe at the Hard Rock’s Arena that night.

Rick’s latest collection includes his painted drum series, mixed media originals and his first works on metal. It also features his “Legends Series,” which includes portraits of such late artists as Charlie Watts, Eddie Van HalenKurt Cobain and Johnny Cash, as well as his “Wings of Hope” series.

“Painting has been a passion of mine for quite a while and I was inspired to branch out and try some new techniques,” Allen shares. “One that I particularly enjoyed was working with metal as a medium. I’m really proud of how these new works turned out and I can’t wait to share them at the upcoming Wentworth Gallery Show.” 

The event is free and open to the public, and a portion of the sales proceeds will go to Allen’s Project Resiliency, which helps war veterans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

