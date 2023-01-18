AD
Demauria Miles Named SCAC Player of the Week

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
Story courtesy of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

KERRVILLE, TX: Demauria Miles of Schreiner Women’s Basketball, a sophomore guard from Little Elm, Texas, has been named the SCAC Women’s Basketball Player-of-the-Week for games played from Monday, January 9 through Sunday, January 15.

Miles was outstanding last week, leading the Mountaineers to a pair of key SCAC road victories, highlighted by a career-high 33 points in a 75-71 win over Texas Lutheran on Sunday. She connected on 11-of-20 from the field, including 5-of-10 from three. Miles opened the weekend with 29 points on a blistering 63.2 percent shooting (12-of-19) in a win over Southwestern. Over the two games, she averaged 31 points on 59 percent shooting (29-of-39), including an impressive 55.6 percent from three (10-of-18). Miles has now poured in 20 or more points five times on the year, including twice hitting the 30-point plateau. In addition to her scoring prowess, Miles also added 5.5 rebounds, 0.5 steals, 0.5 block and 0.5 assists per game last week for Schreiner.

to read the full SCAC article (Click Here)

Written by: Schreiner University

