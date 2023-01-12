AD
Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley heads back to the drawing board for ‘Gravel & Gold’

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Capitol Nashville

Dierks Bentley‘s 10th album, Gravel & Gold, will finally arrive February 24.

The Arizona native hasn’t put out a record since 2018’s The Mountain, though he has released two chart-topping non-album singles: “Gone” and “Beers on Me” with HARDY and Breland

Dierks explained the delay in a video that looks back on his 20-year career.

“The journey isn’t where I’ve been,” he says in the clip. “It’s the thing I carry with me into my 10th album. I wrote, I recorded. It wasn’t good enough. I threw it out and started over — twice.”

“I had to get it right for the fans, for me,” Dierks continues. “It had to be the best country music I’ve ever made. Everyone showed up. My heroes and my friends. We did it together. It’s the love, the lessons, the gravel and gold.”

The album’s title track, “Gold,” is currently on the verge of breaking into country’s top 15. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

