    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dierks isn’t “Gone,” he’s teasing a “big announcement”

todayJanuary 11, 2023

ABC

It seems like Dierks Bentley probably has a little something up his sleeve.

“New song coming this week? Maybe,” he tweeted Tuesday evening, adding, “Big announcement coming this week? Maybe.”

The Arizona native does have a couple pieces of business up in the air at this point. Aside from a handful of festival dates, we don’t know his tour plans for 2023, and he’s been working on his upcoming 10th album for some time.

His most recent record was 2018’s The Mountain, though he’s topped the chart with the non-album singles “Gone” and “Beers on Me” since then. A third single, “Gold,” is in the top 20 now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

