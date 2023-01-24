AD
Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature cover of “Let It Be” with Paul McCartney

todayJanuary 24, 2023

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

As previously reported, Dolly Parton is making a rock album, and she’s lined up A-list artists like Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, ex-Journey frontman Steve Perry and Steven Tyler to join her. Well, now she’s revealed at least one song we can expect to hear on the album.

During an appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Dolly shared that she has recorded a cover of The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” with McCartney for the record, which will be titled Rock Star.

“I’ve got a lot of wonderful, iconic songs that people love and wonderful, iconic singers joining me on them,” she shared.

Dolly also revealed that she’s already recorded one of Elton John’s hits with him and finished recording a song with Stevie Nicks, noting that she is still hoping to get Cher to agree to be on the album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

blake-shelton’s-hoping-to-take-some-of-the-furniture-as-he-leaves-‘the-voice’
Buck Country Music News

Blake Shelton’s hoping to take some of the furniture as he leaves ‘The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC As Blake Shelton's time on NBC's The Voice comes to a close, he's thinking about taking home some souvenirs, particularly the iconic red chair he's occupied since the show started in 2011.  But the "No Body" hitmaker is not quite convinced the powers that be are gonna let him leave with some of the furniture. "I don't know if they're gonna offer that or not. I feel like they owe me […]

todayJanuary 24, 2023

