Mike FM Music News

Dua Lipa reportedly building “sprawling mansion” in Albania

todayJanuary 3, 2023

Dave J Hogan/Dave J. Hogan / Getty Images

It looks like Dua Lipa is taking advantage of her newly acquired Albanian citizenship by building a new home in that country.

source tells Page Six that Dua is building a “sprawling multi-million-dollar mansion” in Sarande, Albania.  The city is on the coast, across the Ionian Sea from the Greek Island of Corfu.

Born in London, Dua is the child of Kosovo Albanian parents. When she was 11, she and her family moved back to Kosovo; she lived there until she moved back to London when she was about 16. 

Since she became a global superstar, she’s devoted much of her time to causes in Kosovo and Albania via her Sunny Hill Foundation charity. In recognition of her work, Dua was granted Albanian citizenship by the country’s president in November.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Thanks to her 1994 smash holiday hit "All I Want for Christmas Is You," Mariah Carey has extended her record-smashing reign over the Billboard Hot 100. Her song closed out 2022 as the final #1 song of the year — and the first chart-topper of 2023 by notching its fourth consecutive week at the top. That ties it with the 1958 staple "The Chipmunk Song," by David Seville & the Chipmunks, for […]

