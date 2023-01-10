AD
Music News

Duran Duran featured in Peloton’s next Artist Series workout

todayJanuary 10, 2023

A lot of people likely made New Year’s resolutions to get in shape, and now folks can do that with the help of Duran Duran. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers’ music is the subject of Peloton’s next Artist Series workout.

“With their dynamic sound and iconic music videos Duran Duran (@duranduran) gave us timeless hits to sing and dance to,” Peloton shared on Instagram, listing the instructors for “this epic Artist Series.”

Duran Duran classes kick off Wednesday at 4 a.m. with a 30-minute run. Row, Ride, Cool Down, Full Body Strength and Yoga Flow workouts are also included. There will be a Duran Duran Hits 30-minute Lanebreak level coming January 18, available on Bike and Bike+ devices.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Jelly keeps Roll-ing + Kip at Bonnaroo

Jelly Roll will follow up his first country #1, "Son of a Sinner," with his new single, "Need a Favor." Kip Moore and newcomer Morgan Wade are both set to represent country music at Bonnaroo, which takes place June 15-18 at The Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. "A Little More Country Than That" and "Roll with It" hitmaker Easton Corbin will release his new album, Let's Do Country Right, on January 20. Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

