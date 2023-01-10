AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Dustin Lynch keeps “Party Mode” going with “Stars Like Confetti”

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Dustin Lynch is inviting you to an alcohol-fueled rager in the woods! 

While that’s not exactly surprising from the guy whose most recent hit was “Party Mode,” it’s actually just the setup for his new music video.

“Pumped to let y’all know that Stars Like Confetti will be my next single at country radio!” Dustin shared on Instagram, along with a clip complete with drinks, RVs and an inflatable pool. “We’re dropping the official music video Friday at 1pmCT!”

Both “Stars Like Confetti” and “Party Mode” are on Dustin’s latest album, Blue in the Sky, alongside his smash duet with MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

christine-mcvie’s-life-celebrated-in-los-angeles
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Christine McVie’s life celebrated in Los Angeles

Kevin Mazur/WireImage The life of Christine McVie was celebrated in Los Angeles Monday night. TMZ reports that a memorial service for the late Fleetwood Mac star took place at Little Beach House in Malibu. Paparazzi photos show that several of Christine’s bandmates were in attendance to celebrate her life, including Mick Fleetwood and Stevie Nicks, as well as former bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. As previously reported, McVie passed away November 30 at the age of 79 following a short illness. The band released […]

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%