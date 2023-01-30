Eddie Murphy says he’d reprise Donkey in ‘Shrek’ in “two seconds”

AD

Eddie Murphy currently stars in the well-reviewed comedy You People on Netflix, but if he had his druthers, he’d make another Shrek movie, too.

Murphy voiced the green ogre’s buddy Donkey in four Shrek movies, and Eddie tells eTalk it would take him “two seconds” to say yes to a fifth.

“Oh, I’d absolutely be open,” Murphy said. “If they ever came with another Shrek I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey.”

He also shaded his cartoon co-star’s spinoff, saying, “They’re doing Puss in Boots movies. I was like, ‘They shoulda done a Donkey movie. He’s funnier than Puss in Boots,'” he said with a laugh. “I mean I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funnier than a donkey.”

Murphy continued, “I’d do a Donkey movie, I’d do another Shrek in two seconds.”

He then reached out to DreamWorks Animation directly, saying, “DreamWorks, if you y’all wanna do it, just call me. I’m just sitting and ready to do Donkey.”

In the same interview, Eddie also took issue with Martin Lawrence, who recently told Jimmy Kimmel that his daughter Jasmine is dating Eddie’s son Eric and he’s going to make Eddie pay for the wedding if they get married.

“No, no, no, no, no,” Eddie insisted with a smile about his Life co-star. “That’s not how it goes. Because my daughter just got married, and I had to pay, I really had to pay. And you have to do the same, Martin. Don’t try to switch it up … You paying for the wedding. If it goes down, Martin is paying, and the wedding better be wonderful.”