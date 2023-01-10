Eddie Vedder to perform at Leslie Jordan tribute concert

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Eddie Vedder is performing at an upcoming tribute concert in honor of the late actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan, taking place February 19 at the historic Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

The Pearl Jam frontman will be joined on the bill by country artists Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll. Additionally, actors Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik and Max Greenfield will be making special appearances, along with comedian Margaret Cho.

Proceeds raised from the concert will be donated to the EB Research Partnership, which Vedder and his wife, Jill Vedder, co-founded to support efforts to cure epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic skin disorder. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more info, visit Opry.com.

Jordan died last October at age 67. In addition to his work on shows including Will & Grace, American Horror Story and Call Me Cat, Jordan released an album called Company’s Comin’ in 2021, which featured Vedder on the song “The One Who Hideth Me.”