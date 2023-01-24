AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Elle King’s feeling “Lucky” that ‘Come Get Your Wife’ drops Friday

todayJanuary 24, 2023

ABC

Elle King will welcome the Friday arrival of her first full-length country album, Come Get Your Wife, with an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America.

She’ll perform “Lucky,” which was inspired by the birth of her son in 2021.

“My son Lucky is this beautiful ball of light and energy,” Elle says. “Parenthood will bring you to your knees, but it has made me grow in gratitude and empathy.”

The “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” chart-topper is also set to drop by Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday before a Thursday appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS.

There’s no slowing down from there, as Elle kicks off her A-FREAKING-MEN Tour on Valentine’s Day in New Orleans.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

