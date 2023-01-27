AD
Rev Rock Report

Elton John fans upset at last-minute New Zealand show cancelation due to flooding

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Rob Ball/WireImage

Elton John was forced to cancel his Farewell Yellow Brick Road show in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday after heavy rains caused flooding in the city. Elton’s concert at Mt Smart Stadium was called off only 15 minutes before the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer was set to hit the stage, with many ticket holders already inside after braving the harsh conditions.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken that tonight’s show in Auckland couldn’t go ahead,” Elton shared on Instagram, noting he was at the venue ready to play. He explained, “Ultimately we had to follow the local emergency services’ decision to cancel.” He added, “My heart goes out to those of you who made it into the stadium only to have to leave again and I truly share your frustration and disappointment.”

With thousands of fans already at the venue, many were unhappy about the last-minute cancellation. After the promoter initially announced the news, fans were quick to voice their displeasure, with one writing, “Thanks for waiting till we were already there to cancel it … We understand cancelling it, just not at 7.15 for a 7.30 start.” 

“I’m furious,” concertgoer Casey Mitchell told Sky News. “It was raining heavily on the way to the stadium and I kept checking for announcements but nothing came, despite puddles being up to my ankles.”

So far there’s no word on whether the show will be rescheduled. Elton is scheduled to play the venue again on Saturday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

