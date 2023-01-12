AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Everything Everywhere’ Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan reportedly joining ‘Loki”s second season

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Newly minted Golden Globe winner Ke Huy Quan is reportedly going from one multiverse-spanning adventure to another. The former child star-turned-Everything Everywhere All at Once star is joining the second season of Loki, according to the actor on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Quan, 51, explained how career opportunities dried up after appearing in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and The Goonies.

In the late ’90s, the martial artist and actor eventually found a mentor in legendary fight choreographer Corey Yuen (X-Men) and famed director Wong Kar-wai.

But seeing Crazy Rich Asians inspired Quan to try his hand at acting again, he explained; more rejection followed, until he got his second chance with Everything Everywhere.

However, when the movie paused for the pandemic, his phone stopped ringing. The actor says on the podcast that he called the film’s producer and asked, insecure, “You’ve seen the movie … am I any good in it? … Nobody wants to hire me!”

Jonathan Wong reportedly responded, “Ke: You just wait.”

Quan continues, “And sure enough, when the movie came out in March [of 2022], my entire life changed.”

He adds, “The first phone call I got was from [Marvel Studios President] Kevin Feige, who graciously asked me if I wanted to join the MCU.”

A fan of Loki, Ke called star Tom Hiddleston “one of the kindest, [most] generous, most talented actors I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with,” saying of season 2, “I had the most amazing time.”

The “grateful” actor followed that with an appearance opposite Chris Pratt in Avengers: Endgame and in directors Joe and Anthony Russo‘s sci-fi film The Electric State.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dierks-bentley-heads-back-to-the-drawing-board-for-‘gravel-&-gold’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dierks Bentley heads back to the drawing board for ‘Gravel & Gold’

Capitol Nashville Dierks Bentley's 10th album, Gravel & Gold, will finally arrive February 24. The Arizona native hasn't put out a record since 2018's The Mountain, though he has released two chart-topping non-album singles: "Gone" and "Beers on Me" with HARDY and Breland.  Dierks explained the delay in a video that looks back on his 20-year career. "The journey isn't where I've been," he says in the clip. "It's the thing I carry with me into my 10th […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%