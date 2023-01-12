AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Ex-doctor convicted of overprescribing opioids to addicted patients

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A former Ohio doctor was convicted of overprescribing opioids despite knowing her patients were severely addicted, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Freeda Flynn was found guilty on eight counts of unlawfully distributing controlled substances, including oxycodone, hydrocodone and methadone, according to the Justice Department.

She faces a maximum sentence of 160 years in prison.

The State Medical Board of Ohio revoked Flynn’s medical license in January 2021, according to federal authorities. Prior to losing her license, Flynn owned and operated a solo private practice which purported to help patients overcome opioid addiction, including by weaning them off the drug.

In fact, prosecutors said, Flynn was operating so-called “pill mill” schemes involving opioids. She was originally charged in 2019, along with three other doctors.

In a separate case, the Drug Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that a Florida doctor was sentenced to five years in prison for distributing large amounts of opioid medication without justification.

Dr. Ronald Lubetsky was convicted on seven counts of unlawfully distributing narcotics, according to the DEA. Some of his patients were also arrested for setting up drug deals in the waiting room of Lubetsky’s office, the agency said.

“Dr. Lubetsky is innocent,” defense attorney Brandon Sample said in a statement to ABC News. “The errors and injustices in his case will hopefully be recognized and addressed by the court of appeals.”

In recent years, U.S. attorneys across the country have stepped up prosecutions of illegal prescription providers.

A Justice Department task force, in coordination with state and federal law enforcement agencies, has secured convictions of more than 60 defendants since 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

torrential-rains-wreaking-havoc-on-california-communities-proving-beneficial-for-state’s-forests
insert_link

National News

Torrential rains wreaking havoc on California communities proving beneficial for state’s forests

(NEW YORK) -- California's precious trees are receiving a much-needed reprieve from the extreme drought conditions they have been experiencing for several decades. The same atmospheric river storm system that is bringing devastating flooding to communities all over California is providing relief to the state's forests, according to experts. Data released last week by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that regions in California and Nevada that were previously in "exceptional […]

todayJanuary 12, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%