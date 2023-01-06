AD
Extra stands by Billy Bush after leak of “edgy” off-camera comments about Kendall Jenner

todayJanuary 6, 2023

(NOTE LANGUAGE AND CONTENT) Extra host Billy Bush is once again in hot water after another leak of sexually suggestive off-camera comments.

The TV personality, who was famously suspended, then fired, from Today in 2016 after a leaked 2005 conversation between him and then-candidate Donald Trump, reportedly was caught on mic making comments about Kendall Jenner‘s costume last Halloween.

According to the Daily Beast, which ran the audio, Bush was referring to the Kardashian clan member’s Toy Story-themed Halloween costume when he jabbed, “Kendall goes as Jessie and, believe me, there were a lot of woodies.” The comment was met with off-camera laughter.

A representative from Telepictures, the division of Warner Bros. Television that produces Extra, tells Variety, “As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

Bush issued a mea culpa after the 2016 leak, in which he laughed along as Trump joked he was so famous he could grab women’s genitals if he wanted. However, as of press time Friday, Bush hasn’t addressed the Daily Beast piece.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

