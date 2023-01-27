AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Fans think “Lavender Haze” teases Taylor Swift will rerelease ‘Speak Now’ soon

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC

Taylor Swift shoved plenty of Easter eggs — as she always does — into her new music video for “Lavender Haze,” but fans are convinced they found enough clues to prove she’ll rerelease her Speak Now album soon.

Fans first took note of all the imagery of fish in the video, such as a vinyl cover featuring the constellation Pisces, which is the astrological sign of her partner, Joe Alwyn. But fans think the fish imagery might actually be related to a particular guitar Taylor played during her 2011 Speak Now Tour.

The blue guitar had koi fish painted on it, and that same guitar made a cameo in Taylor’s “Anti-Hero” music video.

Koi fish that look like those on that guitar are seen throughout the “Lavender Haze” music video, which fans say strengthens the theory that we’ll soon get Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Taylor has yet to confirm a release date.

Speaking of this new music video, Taylor is being praised for casting model Laith Ashley, a transgender man, as her love interest.

Writer ﻿Ashley Spencer﻿ commended the casting choice and tweeted, “At a time when trans rights are increasingly under attack, this representation is major.”

Laith also applauded Taylor on Instagram, writing, “Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical. … Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters. AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-rolling-stones-drop-“doom-and-gloom”-from-‘grrr-live!’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” from ‘GRRR Live!’

Mercury Studios It’s only two weeks until The Rolling Stones drop their new live album, GRRR Live!, and they’re sharing yet another track from it. The band just dropped the live performance of “Doom and Gloom” to streaming services.  “Doom and Gloom” was the lead single from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years. GRRR Live!, dropping […]

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%