AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Health News

FDA adds sesame to major food allergen list, updates labeling requirements

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Sesame has joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s list of major food allergens and will soon be added to labels of packaged food to protect consumers.

The eight initial food allergens that cause the majority of serious food-related allergic reactions — all established in 2004 — include milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans, according to the FDA. Sesame is the ninth food to be added to the list.

As of Jan. 1, 2023, the agency stated that sesame is required to be labeled as an allergen on food packages, including dietary supplements.

“Even though the requirement that sesame be listed on the label as an allergen is in effect — you still may find food products for sale that don’t list sesame as an allergen on the label,” the FDA stated. “The law establishing this sesame labeling does not require food products that were already on their way to the store or in stock before 2023 to list sesame as an allergen on the label.”

During this transition period, consumers should note that food products on store shelves that were produced prior to Jan. 1 will not be removed or relabeled.

“Because some packaged foods can have a long shelf life, it’s hard to say when pre-2023 stock will be replaced with food products carrying the required labels,” the FDA statement continued. “So, proceed with caution during this transition period.”

The FDA also said that this serves as an important reminder for shoppers to always check labels on food products each time, since labels and ingredients can change, even if it’s a staple you’ve eaten before without an allergic reaction.

With the new labeling requirements, the name of the food source of a major allergen must appear either in parentheses following the name of the ingredient, such as “natural flavor (sesame),” or immediately next to the list of ingredients, such as “contains sesame.”

“Sesame has always been required to be listed in the ingredient statement if it was an added ingredient, with a few exceptions,” the FDA explained. “Now that sesame is a major food allergen, the FDA expects that it be specifically listed as sesame on the label if it’s part of another ingredient, like ‘natural flavor,’ or ‘spice mix.'”

The new sesame labeling requirements apply to packaged foods, but allergen labeling for foods that aren’t packaged, like fresh bagels in a grocery bin, may vary. For customers with allergy concerns, the FDA suggests asking store employees for food allergen information.

The change was made through the Food Allergy Safety, Treatment, Education, and Research (FASTER) Act, a federal law passed in 2021. The other eight major food allergens were defined through a federal law passed in 2004.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-hazing-death-of-baruch-fraternity-pledge-michael-deng-was-‘an-active-cover-up,’-prosecutor-says
insert_link

National News

The hazing death of Baruch fraternity pledge Michael Deng was ‘an active cover up,’ prosecutor says

(NEW YORK) -- Chun "Michael" Deng grew up in Queens, New York, as an only child in a first-generation immigrant family from China. The outgoing teenager excelled in academics and athletics and was very close to his family, said family attorney Doug Fierberg. Deng decided to stay in New York City for college, enrolling at Baruch College, which is part of the City University of New York. But on the […]

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%