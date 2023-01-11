AD
National News

First lady set to have skin lesion removed near her right eye

todayJanuary 11, 2023

Official White House Photo by Cameron Smith

(WASHINGTON) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden will undergo an outpatient procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday to remove a small lesion found above her right eye.

The lesion was discovered during a routine skin cancer screening and doctors have recommended it protectively be removed and analyzed for any signs of cancer through a procedure called Mohs surgery.

“Mohs surgery is considered the most effective technique for treating many basal cell carcinomas (BCCs) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCCs), the two most common types of skin cancer,” according to the Skin Cancer Foundation. “Sometimes called Mohs micrographic surgery, the procedure is done in stages, including lab work, while the patient waits. This allows the removal of all cancerous cells for the highest cure rate while sparing healthy tissue and leaving the smallest possible scar.”

Dr. Biden’s office hasn’t released a schedule so it is currently unclear what time the procedure will take place on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

