AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Fisherman missing after going overboard while hooking ‘huge’ tuna on fishing trip

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Hawaii Police Department / Facebook

(NEW YORK) — A fisherman is missing after he was reportedly pulled into the ocean when he hooked a “huge” ahi tuna off the coast of Hawaii.

The incident occurred at approximately 5 a.m. on Sunday morning when 63-year-old Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, Hawaii, was fishing with a friend on a boat near Hōnaunau on the west coast of the Island of Hawaii.

“Knittle and a friend were fishing near the ‘C’ buoy, four miles outside of the Hōnaunau Boat Ramp, when Knittle hooked an ahi,” the Hawaii Police Department in a statement detailing the accident. “The friend heard Knittle say, ‘the fish is huge,’ then saw Knittle go overboard into the water.”

Police say Knittle’s friend attempted to grab the line in an initial and unsuccessful attempt to save him.

“Knittle was seen on the surface and disappeared within seconds,” the Hawaii Police Department said. “The friend attempted to jump in after Knittle but could not see him anywhere.”

The Hawaii Fire Department and Coast Guard personnel were immediately dispatched and have been conducting a continuous 72-hour search for Knittle. Authorities have not disclosed whether any clues have been recovered during their search.

Knittle is described as 5’10” tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He has curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard. Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.

The search and investigation for Knittle is ongoing.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

polar-bear-kills-woman-and-young-boy-after-rampage-through-remote-alaska-village
insert_link

National News

Polar bear kills woman and young boy after rampage through remote Alaska village

Alaska Department of Fish and Game (NEW YORK) -- A polar bear chased down and killed a woman and a young boy when it entered a remote village community in Alaska before a resident was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday in Wales, Alaska -- the westernmost point of the American mainland with an estimated population of […]

todayJanuary 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%