National News

Five dead after man shoots and kills wife and three children: Police

todayJanuary 10, 2023

Background
avid_creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Five people are dead, including the suspect, after a man allegedly shot and killed his wife and three children before turning the gun on himself, police say.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the High Point Police Department in North Carolina responded to an early morning call at approximately 7:05 a.m. to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, just 13 miles southwest of the city of Greensboro, in reference to two people “screaming for help,” according to a statement released by the High Point Police Department.

“When officers arrived they came into contact with an adult male and female stating they needed help,” authorities said. “Officers had to force entry into the home, and once inside, they located five deceased people.”

All of the victims — three adults and two children — were pronounced dead at the scene of the crime, police said.

A subsequent statement from the High Point Police Department confirmed that investigators determined 45-year-old Robert J. Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife, 46-year-old Athalia Crayton, along with his three children aged 18, 16 and 10.

Police say that two other people who lived inside the home escaped but did not comment any further on their possible relation to the family in the statement released to the media.

The High Point Police Department also said that their officers have responded to the address where the alleged murder-suicide took place five times since 2014 with the last time being just over a year ago on Jan. 3 2022.

Officers say they are investigating a motive but did not elaborate beyond that.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

