Following Oscar nominations, ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ headed back into theaters

todayJanuary 27, 2023

Elevation Pictures/Allyson Riggs

After leading all of the competition with 11 Academy Award nominations earlier this week, the madcap multiverse movie Everything Everywhere All At Once is headed back into theaters.

In an Instagram post, one of the movie’s two directors, Daniel Kwan, informed followers the movie will screen in 1,400 theaters nationwide starting Friday.

He wrote, “To all the people who: Regret missing it in theaters, fell asleep watching it on an airplane, accidentally left at ‘THE END’, want to hate-watch the film like CATS style with your friends, now is your chance!”

Incidentally, Kwan has also posted an extensive collection of behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from the film in his Instagram Stories, showing how the acclaimed movie came together on a shoestring budget.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

