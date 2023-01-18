Foo Fighters, Green Day headlining Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival

Foo Fighters and Green Day are headlining the Harley-Davidson Homecoming festival.

The four-day event, taking place July 13-16 in Milwaukee, celebrates the famed motorcycle company’s 120th anniversary.

Other artists on the bill include Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Social Distortion and KennyHoopla.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Harley-Davidson.com.

H-D Homecoming is one of several festivals Foo Fighters are set to play this year, along with Bonnaroo, Boston Calling and Sonic Temple, which will mark their first shows back since announcing they plan to continue on as a band following the 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins.