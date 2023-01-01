Foo Fighters reflect on “difficult,” “tragic” 2022: “We know that we’re going to be a different band going forward”

Foo Fighters have shared a statement reflecting on the past year, and hinting at the band’s future following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

In the statement, which was posted to the Foo Fighters Twitter, Dave Grohl and company deem 2022 “the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known.”

“We are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the statement reads.

“Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life,” the post continues, referencing Grohl’s launch of the project following the death of his Nirvana bandmate, Kurt Cobain. “For the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all through the darkest of times together. A place to share our joy and our pain, our hopes and fears, and to join in a chorus of life together through music.”

The statement then seems to confirm that Foo Fighters plan to continue on without Hawkins.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were,” the Foos write. “Without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward.”

The post concludes, “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he’ll be there in spirit with us every night.”

Foo Fighters celebrated Hawkins with a pair of tribute concerts held in Los Angeles and London in September. The star-studded shows both ended with the Foos performing with a variety of guest drummers.