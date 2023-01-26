AD
Fox renews ‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ and ‘Bob’s Burgers’ for two more seasons

todayJanuary 26, 2023

Fox has given the green light to more seasons of three of its beloved animated shows: The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, which will see the shows running through 2025.

The decision cements Simpsons as the longest-running scripted series in TV history: The announcement locks in the show for its 35th and 36th seasons; Family Guy for its 22nd and 23rd; and Bob‘s for its 14th and 15th.

In a statement, Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment, celebrated the network’s “excellence in animation” and hailed “the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites.”

He continued, “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

