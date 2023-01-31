AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Lou Rocco

Right now, the future location of Garth Brooks‘ Friends in Low Places honky-tonk is simply a souvenir shop that sells memorabilia from the superstar and his wife, Trisha Yearwood. But the kitchen seems to be getting closer to opening, he shared on Monday night’s edition of Inside Studio G

“Get ready! The first round of menus came out just last week,” Garth revealed. “The whole eatin’ thing’s what it’s all about! Got a lot of good options.”

He also reminded folks to bring their good vibes when they come visit the spot along the famous Nashville strip known as Lower Broadway.

“We’re getting that place lined up for people who like to eat [and] drink. Hopefully what we’re getting the place lined up for [is] people who like to come there and have fun and treat other people with respect while they’re doing it,” he added. “This oughta be pretty cool.”

If you want to be among the first to know what’s happening with Garth’s new Music City honky-tonk, you can sign up for updates at FriendsBarNashville.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-moody-blues’-john-lodge-adds-symphony-show-to-days-of-future-passed-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge adds symphony show to Days of Future Passed tour

Credit: Frank Piercy The Moody Blues’ John Lodge has added a special show to his upcoming Days of Future Passed tour, which will have him playing the band’s second album in its entirety. Lodge is set to play a special symphony show with the Coachella Symphony on March 26 at the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater in Rancho Mirage, California, which will wrap his winter 2023 tour. This will be his only symphony show […]

todayJanuary 31, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%