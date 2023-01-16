AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Girl, 14, shoots, kills 11-year-old boy after allegedly aiming at someone else: Police

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — A 14-year-old girl is accused of shooting and killing an 11-year-old after she was allegedly aiming at someone else, according to police.

The shooting unfolded at a Dallas apartment complex at about 2 p.m. Sunday, the Dallas Police Department said.

Two girls were fighting in the parking lot, and one of the girls, a 14-year-old, “retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting,” according to police.

But the bullet hit a bystander, an 11-year-old boy, authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

The 14-year-old suspect, who has not been identified, allegedly fled the scene and was later found at another apartment complex, police said. She’s being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Justice Center.

The gun has been recovered, police said.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

human-skeleton-found-in-unused-residence-hall-at-university-of-california,-berkeley-campus
insert_link

National News

Human skeleton found in unused residence hall at University of California, Berkeley campus

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images (BERKELEY, Calif.) -- A human skeleton was discovered in an unused building on a University of California, Berkeley, campus on Jan. 10, according to college officials. The University of California Police Department is investigating the remains, which were found in a residential hall complex and event space on the Clark Kerr Campus that hadn't been used in years, according to school administrators. The building sits about a […]

todayJanuary 16, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%