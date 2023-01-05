AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

‘Glass Onion’ gives streaming bump to Beatles, David Bowie & Bee Gees classics

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Netflix’s latest Knives Out film, Glass Onion, is sparking some renewed interest in The Beatles classic of the same name. Billboard reports that the White Album track, which plays over the credits of the hit flick Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, has seen a streaming bump since the film debuted on the streamer December 23. 

During the week of December 23 to 29, The Beatles’ “Glass Onion” was streamed 160,000 times, up from 60,000 the previous week, an increase of 167%. 

And that’s not the only song to get some help from the movie. David Bowie’s “Star,” which plays during a Kate Hudson dance sequence, saw a 60% increase, while the Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody,” which is also in the flick, saw a 37% streaming increase.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nicole-kidman-joining-zoe-saldana-in-the-taylor-sheridan-spy-show-‘the-lioness’-for-paramount+
insert_link

Entertainment News

Nicole Kidman joining Zoe Saldaña in the Taylor Sheridan spy show ‘The Lioness’ for Paramount+

Ryan Pfluger Paramount+ has announced that Oscar winner Nicole Kidman has joined Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira in Taylor Sheridan's spy series The Lioness. According to the streaming service, the show from the Yellowstone and Tulsa King creator is "based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down […]

todayJanuary 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%